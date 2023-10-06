weather

A cool and comfortable weekend ahead in North Texas

Temperatures will be the coolest since late April

A cold front bringing a reinforcing shot of cool, fall air will set the stage for a very pleasant weekend across North Texas. Temperatures will be the lowest they've been since late April.

Saturday will start off the temperatures in the low to middle 50s. The afternoon will be sunny and quite nice with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures at 7:00 Saturday morning
Temperatures at 4:00 Saturday afternoon

Sunday morning will be the coolest part of the weekend with temperatures in the 40s to lower 50s. The afternoon will warm into the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures at 7:00 Sunday morning
Temperatures at 4:00 Sunday afternoon

Next week will feature a quick warm-up with daily high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Another cold front is expected to arrive late Thursday with another batch of cooler air.

