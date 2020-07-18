WEST TEXAS

Video Captures Space Object Entering Atmosphere in West Texas

As an unknown object entered the atmosphere over Texas, some folks captured videos of the incident early Sunday morning.

Matt Harbison was in Marathon, Texas, a small West Texas that advertises itself as "where the Big Bend and Texas skies meet," when he captured the scene in the skies.

It's still unknown what exactly the object is, but Harbison and others at Barnard Astronomical Society said the sighting lined up with the track of an SL-4 rocket body that was slated being tracked and expected to re-enter the atmosphere.

