September starts with beneficial rainfall in North Texas

Much-needed rain fell at the start of the month

By Samantha Davies

September started in North Texas with beneficial rainfall. August was hot and dry with drought conditions returning to North Texas.

The latest drought monitor (as of 8/29/24) depicted areas of moderate drought creeping back into North Texas.

On Tuesday, DFW Airport received 0.45" of rain. So far the monthly total at DFW Airport is 0.85". Areas west and south west of DFW received a lot more main over the past few days.

Some notable rainfall amounts across North Texas:

  • McKinney- 0.93"
  • Stephenville- 6.00"
  • Dallas- 1.45"
  • Garland- 2.83"
  • Sanger- 1.71"
  • Mineral Wells- 2.35"
  • Benbrook- 5.10"
  • Arlington- 4.92"

In Eastland County, the highest rainfall total observed was in Ranger- 9.02"

Rain will start to dissipate this afternoon as the upper-level low responsible for the wet weather starts to depart. The remainder of the week will be dry.

