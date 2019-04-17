School Closings, Cancellations, and Delays | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
School Closings

Last Update 04/17/19 05:10:55 PM CDT

A

Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
All Activities Canceled

C

Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD
All After School Activities Canceled

Cathedral of Hope
All Activities Canceled

Church at the Crossing
All After School Activities Canceled

City of McKinney
Closing Early-Call Business or school for details

Collin College
Closing at 1 p.m.

Collin County Gov't Office
Closing at 4 p.m.

Creative Minds Preschool
Closing at 5 p.m.

D

Dallas County Community College
Closing at 4 p.m.

Dallas ISD
All After School Activities Canceled

Duncanville ISD
All After School Activities Canceled

F

First Baptist Church of Cleburne
All Activities Canceled

First Baptist Church of Justin
All Activities Canceled

Friendship West Baptist Church
Closed Wednesday

G

Garland ISD
All After School Activities Canceled

Granbury ISD
All After School Activities Canceled

H

Highland Park ISD
All After School Activities Canceled

I

Irving ISD
All After School Activities Canceled

M

Mt. Olive Baptist Church Arlington
All Activities Canceled

O

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship
All Activities Canceled

P

Plano ISD
All After School Activities Canceled

S

SMU
Classes and Activities after 5 p.m. Canceled

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School Keller
Closing at 5 p.m.

Stonebriar Community Church
Closing Early-Call Business or school for details

T

Tarrant County College
Evening Classes Canceled

TCU
Closing at 3 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan University
Closing at 4 p.m.

Travis Avenue Baptist Church
All Activities Canceled

U

University Baptist Church of Fort Worth
No PM Services

University of North Texas
Classes at 6 p.m. or Later Canceled

UT-Dallas
Closing at 3 p.m.

