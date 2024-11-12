Coldest air of the season, thus far, on the way to North Texas

Big changes are ahead for North Texas, so enjoy the mild temperatures into the weekend. Our above-normal temperatures will soon take a tumble.

WHAT IS MOVING OUR WAY?

Arctic air continues to build across Canada from Siberia. Eventually, this airmass will surge south into the continental United States.

We’ll expect a strong cold front to move into North Texas by next Tuesday evening. This frontal passage will drop our highs into the mid to upper-50s and lows into the mid to upper-30s to lower-40s.

A FREEZE OR NOT A FREEZE?

Our average first freeze date for DFW is November 22nd. We average 29 freezes in a season with the most at 62 freezes during the 1977-78 season. Our earliest freeze on record was 31-degrees on October 22, 1898.

Currently, we are not expecting a freeze at DFW with this cold air invasion. But some areas could witness frosty conditions by next Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

Stay tuned for any updates on this impending weather event.