U.S. House Subcommittee Focuses on Mass Shooting in Uvalde

The search for bipartisan solutions to gun violence following the Uvalde school shooting was the focus of a House subcommittee Thursday in Washington.

“Are we not tired of hearing stories of victims, of hearing of them from victims’ families? Are we not tired of hearing yet another tragedy because of gun violence? When is 'enough' enough?” asked Faith Mata, speaking to the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security. She lost her sister in the Uvalde mass shooting.

Ten years ago this week, Nicole Melchionno was a second grader at Sandy Hook Elementary School. She described the terrifying moments inside a classroom before they were evacuated. Now, she fights for stronger gun laws.

“I have grown up in a world where the unimaginable happens over and over again,” said Melchionno.

The majority of the witnesses called in front of the Democratic majority subcommittee are in favor of changes to gun laws.

Others point to mental health and societal problems.

“If we leave the Capitol today and decide to ban all guns, have we really done anything to address the root causes of gun violence?" asked Jack Brewer, chair of the Center for Opportunity Now at the America First Policy Institute.

The hearing showed a divide between the parties.

“We hope the Republicans will join us, but they oppose us at every turn. During this Congress alone, Democrats have put forth numerous policy proposals to prevent losses of life like those in Uvalde, Buffalo, Sandy Hook, Tree of Life, El Paso, Las Vegas, and the Pulse nightclub among others. Through this committee, we have supported raising the age on firearms, extreme risk protection orders or red flag laws, a renewed assault weapons ban, restrictions on large capacity magazines,” said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston and subcommittee chair.

“Democrats are not interested in searching for the causes of these horrific and tragic acts of violence, which as I said is the persistence of evil in the world and how we curb that. They are only interested in trampling on the second amendment rights of law-abiding Americans,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, subcommittee ranking member and Arizona Republican.

This session, Congress did pass the most sweeping gun deal in decades, grants for states that want red flag laws, and enhanced background checks for 18- to 21-year-olds. Whether there will be further legislation will be up to the next Congress: a Republican House and a Democratic Senate.