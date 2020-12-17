Top Holiday Light Shows in North Texas

Parenting and family dynamics coach Demi Austin-Thomas stops by Texas Today to roundup her favorite holiday light shows happening throughout the holiday season in North Texas.

Prairie Lights

Prairie Lights is the premier holiday light park located at Lynn Creek Park on Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. Upon arriving at the entrance of Prairie Lights, you will be dazzled with 4 million lights set along 2 miles of path. Hundreds of ALL-NEW displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads. Half way through your adventure you will have the opportunity to order treats and drinks in our new concessions drive-thru! The second half of the drive ends with the new and improved light tunnel – the perfect finale to a night you will never forget!

LOCATION: Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Grand Prairie 75052

Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular

In challenging times like these, we can all use a little Christmas magic to brighten up our lives. That's why we're bringing not one, but THREE drive-through light show extravaganzas to North Texas this Holiday Season! Gather the family and sip a cup of hot chocolate as you marvel at two million lights, animated to the tunes of your favorite holiday classics from the safety and comfort of your car!

FRISCO LOCATION: Dr. Pepper Ballpark, If you are traveling on Dallas North Tollway, please exit at Headquarters and continue North on the Dallas Parkway to enter the Radiance! line.

DECATUR LOCATION: Reunion Grounds, Joe Wheeler Park, 2901 FM 51 building 100, Decatur 76234

WEATHERFORD LOCATION: Parker County Sheriff's Posse, 2251 Mineral Wells Hwy, Weatherford 76088

The Magic of Lights at the Lakefront

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Experience Magic of Lights from the comfort and safety of your own car as you wind through the sparkling path of Little Elm’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price.

LOCATION: Little Elm Park, 701 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm 75068

Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway

Beginning Thursday, November 26 through Sunday, January 3, families will enjoy two miles of light displays throughout the speedway. Drive-through guests will be captivated by the more than two million lights spread across the circuit, the result of more than 1,100 man-hours of setup by holiday display giant Winterland, Inc., the company responsible for similar light shows at the speedways in Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Charlotte, New Hampshire, and Phoenix. The in-vehicle event has always been socially distanced so guests’ safety will be seamless.

LOCATION: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Cir, Fort Worth 76177

Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane is a multi-level visual Christmas attraction that will allow guests to celebrate the holidays in a touchless environment from the safety of their cars. Each level of Candy Cane Lane combines all of the wonderful outdoor experiences of Christmas including a vast array of holiday lights, classic holiday lantern characters, and a wonderland of surprises around every corner.

LOCATION: American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave, Dallas 75219