Fort Worth

Fort Worth Botanic Garden celebrates turning 90 this year

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden, the oldest botanic garden in Texas, is turning 90 years old this year and invites the community to join the festivities

By Briana Jones-Gill

fort worth botanic gardens
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth Botanic Garden is preparing to celebrate its 90th anniversary this year since its opening back in 1934.

As part of the festivities, the garden offers a promotional deal from July 16 through Sept. 1 with a free ticket to the gardens (with a paid ticket purchase) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The garden's official birthday is Dec. 18, and on that day, they plan to offer free admission during regular hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For nearly a century, the 120-acre Botanic Garden has hosted many events for the Fort Worth community, such as picnics, proposals, and family outings. If you were married in the garden or have a story to share, the garden's marketing team would love to hear from you via email.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“From its humble beginnings to its status as a beloved landmark, the garden stands as a testament to our commitment to nature, education, and sustainable living. As CEO, I am proud to be part of this milestone and look forward to the continued growth and prosperity of this treasured institution," said Patrick Newman, president and CEO.

FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

Fort Worth Jun 25

Emerald ash borer found in Fort Worth Botanic Garden, threatened trees treated

Fort Worth Apr 6

No kidding, Fort Worth Botanic Garden's new landscape crew is a herd of goats

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us