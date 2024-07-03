Fort Worth Botanic Garden is preparing to celebrate its 90th anniversary this year since its opening back in 1934.

As part of the festivities, the garden offers a promotional deal from July 16 through Sept. 1 with a free ticket to the gardens (with a paid ticket purchase) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The garden's official birthday is Dec. 18, and on that day, they plan to offer free admission during regular hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For nearly a century, the 120-acre Botanic Garden has hosted many events for the Fort Worth community, such as picnics, proposals, and family outings. If you were married in the garden or have a story to share, the garden's marketing team would love to hear from you via email.

“From its humble beginnings to its status as a beloved landmark, the garden stands as a testament to our commitment to nature, education, and sustainable living. As CEO, I am proud to be part of this milestone and look forward to the continued growth and prosperity of this treasured institution," said Patrick Newman, president and CEO.