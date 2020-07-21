National Junk Food Day Celebration

Dallas lifestyle blogger Casey Brown helps us celebrate National Junk Food Day by rounding up her favorite North Texas indulgences.

StreetsBeatsEats.com

THE WHIMSY COOKIE COMPANY

Located in Southlake, The Whimsy Cookie Company specializes in baking and designing several varieties of sugar cookies for all occasions.

WhimsyCookieCo.com

CINNAHOLIC

As seen on Shark tank, Cinnaholic in Fort Worth’s Crockett Row district off of West 7th Street offers “create your own” gourmet cinnamon rolls. Select from over 20 frostings and toppings.

CinnaholicCrockettRow.com

AVERY’S SAVORY POPCORN

Craving the best gourmet popcorn in Dallas?! Avery’s Savory Popcorn is handmade, daily, on-site, in their store in the West End of Downtown Dallas. Choose from over 25 different flavors.

SavoryPopcorn.com

MRS. FRESHLEY’S

For tasty treats on-the-go try Mrs. Freshley’s HERSEY’s triple chocolate cakes, REESE’S peanut butter flavored cupcakes or OREO mini brownies. Available for purchase at most Walmart locations.

MrsFreshleys.com

MOTHER CLUCKER

Enjoy delicious chicken, fresh fries, good sweet tea, and a fun atmosphere at Mother Clucker in Colleyville. From fried Oreos to funnel cakes, you can add-on one of their unique state fair style desserts.

MotherCluckerTX.com