How to Celebrate New Year's Eve At-Home

We never thought 2020 would end but we are officially a few days away from saying goodbye to this godforsaken year! Our Executive Producer, Jessica Grose, has some creative ways to celebrate New Year's Eve at-home.

The Shops at Park Lane

Just because we're celebrating at-home doesn't mean you can't get all glammed up. If you're looking for something extra sparkly The Shops at Park Lane has you covered. Their mix of designer-value and traditional retail brings a unique shopping experience to the area with premium stores, distinctive restaurants, and everyday amenities.

Swoozie's

Swoozie's is the ultimate one stop shop in Dallas for all your New Year's Eve decorations and entertaining needs. From party hats to celebratory poppers they have everything you need to bring in the New Year. Swoozie's is the leading contemporary gift and social paper retailer in the US.

Po' Melvin's

We’re all fervently hoping for a better year in 2021, so Po' Melvin's is cooking massive quantities of their award-winning black eyed peas, and handing them out for free from a contactless drive-through from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1. Po’ Melvin’s is located at 4070 N. Belt Line Road in Irving. (Four servings per vehicle.)

Hot Damn Tamales

Hot Damn, Tamales! breathe new life into an old favorite. They combine traditional techniques with fresh new ingredients to give their tamales a flavor and texture you never knew tamales could have. They use 100% corn oil instead of lard to make a masa that is lighter and moister than most.

Board Mama

Board Mama is a charcuterie board, grazing table and barkcuterie board company in Dallas.

Savory Boards: Specialty/imported cheeses, sliced meats, nuts, seeds, olives, pickles, dried/fresh fruits and extras such as honey, jams, mustards and crackers

Sweets Boards: Candy, confections and chocolates including sweet, sour, tart and sometimes spicy flavors

Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden

JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden is known for their impressive cocktails and their winter drinks don’t disappoint. The restaurant is featuring three festive cocktails this holiday season including Boozy Hot Apple Cider, Frozen Horchata and Rave On (a tribute to Buddy Holly). Cocktail kits are also available to-go.

RANCH20 Spirits

The way we see things, cocktails have real booze and shouldn’t be complicated. Just because it’s in a convenient can, it should still taste good. RANCH2O provides a real cocktail experience in a convenient package without any question marks. The ready-to-drink cocktail brand offers three flavors: signature Ranch Water, Classic Marg and Vodka Soda with a hint of cranberry.

CAMP

From puzzles to board games CAMP has endless options to keep the family entertained all the way up until midnight. CAMP is a family experience store. Inside Camp are rotating themed experiences. Every surface is a seamless blend of play and product.