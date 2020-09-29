Fashionable Masks for all Occasions

Dallas Lifestyle Blogger Casey Brown rounds-up her favorite fashion accessories and masks to make the wearing process more enjoyable.

Kendra Scott

$22 Adult Face Mask Set of 2

$30 Adult Face Mask Set of 3

Introducing our limited edition Kendra Scott Face Mask Set of 3 in Multi! These non-medical masks are reusable and machine washable, and feature over-the-ear straps. For every purchase of these masks, we'll donate one mask to a frontline worker.

Lele Sadoughi

$25 Kids Adjustable Face Mask Set of 2

$40 Adult Adjustable Face Mask Set of 3

All feature a contour fit, two-layer design, super soft t-shirt lining, adjustable elastic ear straps, and an opening for a filter pocket (filter not included).

BaubleBar

$12 Adult Adjustable Face Mask Set of 2

$16 Adult Adjustable Face Mask Set of 3

$24 Adult Adjustable Face Mask Set of 5

Safety first, style second. Our non-medical fabric face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable, and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. Adult fits most adults and young adults. We are proud to offer you our Face Masks at cost.

Delight and Company

$18.99 Paracord Mask Chain

$24.99 Mask Chain

With so many different styles, there is a mask holder to fit every mood and mask in your life! Each mask holder is individually made and unique. Our holders are 20-22" in length depending on the style and can clip on to any mask you own.