Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter reflects at Paris Olympics

Michelle Carter is used to the pressure of the Olympics. In Paris, she was able to enjoy the show, instead of being part of it.

“It’s my second time being at an Olympics,” Carter said. “The first one was in 1996 [Atlanta], but I was just eight or nine years old then. So, I was just there watching. But that doesn’t really count. Now being here in Paris as a spectator, it’s crazy because I now really feel the Olympic love from a different level because there are people from all walks of life that are here to watch the athletes compete.”

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist in shot put said there were so many memories and emotions flowing as she watched other athletes realize their Olympic dreams.

“I’m on this end, understanding what they are going through and their experience. I know what it takes to get to this moment. I know it’s special,” Carter said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

She also said there is a chance that she is really enjoying this new crop of athletes.

“I love that you see a lot more personality in the sport. Back in our day, we were like ‘Oh, you know we can keep it in a box and now they’re able to be so expressive and you can see so much personality. They get to bring all their uniqueness to the sport and I’m loving that,” Carter said.

As far as Texas talent, she said it’s just as big as the state.

“I’m here for the great state of Texas all day, every day. I’m so excited that we have so many athletes from the North Texas and Dallas/Fort Worth areas competing at the Olympic Games and that we get to see each other. It’s like we all bought a little piece of home here,” Carter said.

Since retirement, Carter has dedicated much of her life to helping young girls not just in sport, but also building self-confidence and self-worth at the You Throw Girl camp in Fort Worth.

“I hose my sports confidence camp in North Texas. I love doing that when we build confidence in young female athletes to believe in who they are on and off the field. This fall, I will be launching a sports program called ‘Unsupported’ to help young girls find the proper sports bra. We also are going to go over sports education to help them feel even more confident on the field because they have the proper equipment to work with,” Carter said.