Laura Harris in Paris: North Texans we are watching Saturday, August 3

Track and field medals will be handed out on Saturday and two North Texas natives hope to bring home gold, while a teacher and his student take aim at medals and a TCU star athlete keeps charging toward victory.

Sha’Carri Richardson will headline the activities in track and field on Saturday after her impressive Olympic debut. The Dallas-native will be on the track Saturday evening for the semifinal race in the 100m. The first two finishers in each of the three heats automatically qualify for the final and the two next-best times will qualify as well.

Jasmine Moore from Grand Prairie triple jumped her way to the final Friday, so she will be competing on Saturday as well.

The U.S. Women’s National Team will be on the pitch against Japan in their quarterfinal game Saturday afternoon. Frisco’s Jaedyn Shaw is on the team but has dealt with a leg injury since she got to Paris. It is unclear if she will play in the quarterfinal match.

The battle continues between student and teacher Saturday at Chatereaux Shooting Center where three-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock and his student Conner Prince of Burleson are competing. Both made it to the second round of qualification. The top six athletes will move on to the final to compete for gold.

Another student of Hancock, Keller’s Austen Smith, is shooting in women’s skeet in the first round of qualification on Saturday.

Women’s 3x3 is still going strong after winning three straight games for a current record of 3-3. They are sitting in fourth place in pool play, up significantly from last place earlier this week.