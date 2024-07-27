2024 Paris Olympics

Laura Harris in Paris: What we are watching on Saturday, July 27

There's so much to keep up with, but you don’t have to, because we are doing it for you!

By Laura Harris

Row2k/USRowing

The Opening Ceremony was one for the record books! We knew Paris would put on a show to open the Olympics, but no one could be prepared for the surprises they had in store.

It was incredible seeing the incomparable Celine Dion performing under the Eiffel Tower. What an incredibly powerful moment performing for the first time in two years since making her health struggle public.

Not only were the rumors true about Dion performing, but we also saw Lady Gaga perform too!

There was just so much… and the rain didn’t stop any of it! Although we are hoping the rain stops soon so that we can all dry out a little!

Saturday, we are headed about an hour away from the city center to the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium where rowing is taking place. Dallas’ Teal Cohen is set to race in quadruple sculls in their first heat at the Paris Olympics. The first two boats go straight to the finals on July 31.

We are also watching men’s gymnastics as they get underway Saturday. Plano’s Asher Hong, who attends Stanford University, is part of the five-man team hoping to medal this year. Team USA women’s gymnastics will get underway on Sunday.

So much to keep up with, but you don’t have to, because we are doing it for you! Stay up to date on my social media pages and on NBC 5.

