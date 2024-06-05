Coppell's Chiaka Ogbogu headed back to the Olympics for Team USA

USA Volleyball has named the 12 players who will compete on the U.S. Women’s National Team at the Paris Olympics and one of them is a familiar North Texan.

Chiaka Ogbogu, of Coppell, is one of eight players headed back to the Olympics for Team USA. Ogbogu was on the gold medal team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but told NBC 5 before the roster was announced that she couldn't rest on knowing she'd 'been there before.'

"We are all still working really hard," Ogbogu said. "You just don't know. There is just so much talent on this team right now."

At just 29 years old, Ogbogu is considered one of the veterans on the team. She has been a member of the national team since her first appearance with them in 2018 and has played professionally in Italy, Poland and Turkey.

Before her professional career, she was a decorated student-athlete at the University of Texas at Austin where she graduated with the most blocks in school history.

Ogbogu joins Olympic veterans Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson Cook, Jordyn Pulter, Justine Wong-Orantes, Annie Drews, Jordan Thompson and Haleigh Washington. Lauren Carlini, Kathryn Plummer, Avery Skinner, and Dana Rettke are making their Olympic debuts.

The Team USA roster and alternates are below.

Bonjour Paris, let's run it back USA!



We're excited to announce the U.S. Olympic Women's Volleyball Team for Paris 2024!



Official release | https://t.co/jE1AQZgCJg

#ParisOlympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/uo6laq5bS3 — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) June 5, 2024

U.S. Women’s Roster for the Olympic Games Paris 2024

No. Name (Pos., Ht., Hometown, College, USAV Region)

2 Jordyn Poulter (S, 6-2, Aurora, Colo., Univ. of Illinois, Rocky Mountain)

3 Avery Skinner (OH, 6-1, Katy, Texas, Univ. of Kentucky, Lone Star)

4 Justine Wong-Orantes (L, 5-6, Cypress, Calif., Univ. of Nebraska, Southern California)

7 Lauren Carlini (S, 6-2, Aurora, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)

10 Jordan Larson (OH, 6-2, Hooper, Neb., Univ. of Nebraska, Great Plains)

11 Annie Drews (Opp, 6-4, Elkhart, Ind., Purdue Univ., Hoosier)

12 Jordan Thompson (Opp, 6-4, Edina, Minn., Univ. of Cincinnati, North Country)

15 Haleigh Washington (MB, 6-3, Colorado Springs, Colo., Penn State Univ., Rocky Mountain)

16 Dana Rettke (MB, 6-8, Riverside, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)

22 Kathryn Plummer (OH, 6-6, Aliso Viejo, Calif., Stanford Univ., Southern California)

23 Kelsey Robinson Cook (OH, 6-2, Bartlett, Ill., Univ. of Nebraska, Great Lakes)

24 Chiaka Ogbogu (MB, 6-2, Coppell, Texas, Univ. of Texas, North Texas)

Alternates

1 Micha Hancock (S, 5-11, Edmond, Okla., Penn State Univ., Oklahoma)

5 Ali Frantti (OH, 6-1, Spring Grove, Ill., Penn State, Great Lakes)

6 Morgan Hentz (L, 5-9, Lakeside Park, Ky., Stanford Univ., Pioneer)

14 Anna Stevenson Hall (MB, 6-2, Laurens, S.C., Univ. of Louisville, Palmetto)

29 Khalia Lanier (OH/Opp, 6-2, Scottsdale, Ariz., Univ. of Southern California, Arizona)