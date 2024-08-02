D. W. Carter High School teachers and staff paused their back-to-school preparations Friday afternoon to cheer on one of their own: Sha’Carri Richardson.

The lobby turned into an impromptu pep rally with chants and songs.

Carter Cowboys gathered to watch a replay of Richardson breezing through prelims winning her heat in just over 10 seconds.

The 2018 Carter High alumna has made her Olympics debut in Paris.

“It feels like I’m a proud mama bear, but I’m a teacher bear,” said Yolanda Burton with a smile.

Burton was Richardson’s art and dance teacher in Middle School.

Two years ago, Burton created a painting of Richardson winning a race, capturing the tiny, feisty, determined woman destined for greatness.

The image, Burton says, continues to uplift Carter High students to this day.

“All the kids are so interested in her and they’re like ‘She went here? you knew her?' 'I’m like yeah, yeah,’ but when they see it they find out they too can reach whatever they want to do,” said Burton.

Richardson has advanced to the 100-meter semifinal round on Saturday.

At 24, they say, Richardson is also proving how to get back up after tragedy and personal failures knock you down.

She was unable to compete in the Toyko Olympics after failing a drug test, over marijuana use.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s resiliency, her supporters say, should be an inspiration to her community and the country.