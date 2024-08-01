Allen resident Austin Krajicek is already guaranteed an Olympic medal.

He and his partner, Rajeev Ram, earned themselves a trip to the gold medal match on Saturday after beating hall-of-fame tennis star Rafael Nadal and his doubles partner (representing Spain) in the quarterfinals.

They then went on to beat the doubles team from Czechia in the semi-finals to earn their way to the final.

It was a convincing win in straight sets, setting Krajicek up for what he has said is his dream: to win an Olympic medal.

Krajicek is getting another chance at Olympic glory after he and his then-tennis partner, Tennys Sandgren, lost in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.