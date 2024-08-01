2024 Paris Olympics

Allen's Austin Krajicek headed for gold medal match at Paris Olympics

By Laura Harris

Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Allen resident Austin Krajicek is already guaranteed an Olympic medal.

He and his partner, Rajeev Ram, earned themselves a trip to the gold medal match on Saturday after beating hall-of-fame tennis star Rafael Nadal and his doubles partner (representing Spain) in the quarterfinals.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

They then went on to beat the doubles team from Czechia in the semi-finals to earn their way to the final.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It was a convincing win in straight sets, setting Krajicek up for what he has said is his dream: to win an Olympic medal.

Krajicek is getting another chance at Olympic glory after he and his then-tennis partner, Tennys Sandgren, lost in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us