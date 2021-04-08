isee@nbcdfw.com

What Was That Bright ‘Light Worm' In the Sky Wednesday Night?

Look to Elon Musk for the answer to this mystery

By Brian Roth

A mysterious string of white lights appears to have caught the eyes of many North Texans Wednesday night.

NBC 5 received numerous emails and pictures showing what appeared to be a long line of lights tracking across the sky around 9 p.m.

From Waxahachie to Argyle and Grapevine to Burleson -- NBC 5 viewers were left perplexed and bemused.

"We were standing outside and looked up in the sky and saw a big light worm in the sky that was perfectly straight," one viewer wrote in a photo submission to iSee@nbcdfw.com. "It appeared and shot across the sky for two minutes and disappeared."

"It's aliens!" one man said as he held his cellphone up to the night sky. "It's either aliens or Elon Musk. Where did it go?" he's heard saying in the video as the lights faded.

He guessed correctly -- Look to Elon Musk for the answer to this mystery.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida with another load of Starlink Internet satellites. The rocket deployed 60 satellites into orbit.

The launch was part of an effort to build an interconnected internet network with thousands of satellites, known in the space industry as a constellation. The satellites are designed to deliver high-speed internet to consumers anywhere on the planet.

