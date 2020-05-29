WATCH: What Was That Bright Green Fireball Falling From the Sky?

A North Texas family's home security camera was recording when a giant fireball fell from the sky Thursday night.

Samantha Deann Pinson shared the video pointed at her driveway in Burleson, which showed the green ball of light streak across the frame.

"Was that a #meteorite falling to earth somewhere over #Mesquite or Balch Springs, TX? It was bright green and then disappeared as it fell to earth!" one person wrote on Twitter. Other social media users from East Texas and Arkansas reported seeing the bright green ball of light crossing the night sky.

According to NASA, meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or “shooting stars” are called meteors. When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, it’s called a meteorite.