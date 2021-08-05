Southlake Driver Finds Dagger Pierced Through Car Grille

Experienced drivers know that there's always a risk of encountering objects on the roads.

But perhaps, not quite like this.

A driver in Southlake was likely stunned to find a dagger pierced through the grille of his car earlier this year.

Southlake Department of Public Safety posted about the March incident on social media, saying the driver initially thought the dagger was an act of vandalism.

"The hilt of a dagger sword thing was impaled into the radiator, like a reverse Sword in the Stone (or Master Sword in the Lost Woods, whichever age demographic you are). Like that sucker in IN there," the post read.

FROM THE FILES OF SOUTHLAKE POLICE SQUAD! We asked our officers for some bizarre tales that have happened over their careers, & Ofcr. Page didn’t disappoint. Earlier this year, he was dispatched to a criminal mischief call where someone had damaged the front end of a car.



After speaking with the investigating officer, the driver remembered he was driving behind a group of motorcycles along Texas 114 when he felt his car shake, likening it to running over debris.

"Officer Page deduced that the dagger must have fallen out of one of the bikers' satchels, hit the road, and backwards impaled itself into the radiator," police said.

Insurance took care of the damage and no charges were filed.