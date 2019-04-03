Stingrays, Fish Found in Crate at DFW Airport

Charges have been filed against a person who had freshwater stingrays and boulengerella shipped to DFW Airport in a crate, officials said.

The fish were found by a United States Fish and Wildlife Service inspector at the airport, the Texas Game Warden said. The fish were packaged in bags of water, set between bunches of newspaper in a shipping crate, officials said.

The person was planning to transport them back to Kansas through a vehicle, the Texas Game Warden said.

Both of the species are on Texas' invasive species list. It's illegal to possess the species in Oklahoma as well.

They were all alive, but because they are considered exotic invasive species and due to the harm that they can pose to our native ecosystem, they were euthanized and kept for evidence, officials said.