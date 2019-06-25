Nearly a half-pound of marijuana was seized by Lake Worth police during a traffic stop, June 20, 2019.

A grandma is free after telling Lake Worth police during a traffic stop she had no idea her grandchild had cocaine and marijuana in the car.

The grandmother, who is 93 years old, said she had no knowledge about the drugs and was released at the scene last Thursday, June 20.

Not released was the grandmother's 25-year-old grandchild who now faces felony charges for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.

Police said officers at the scene seized more than a half-pound of high-grade pot and cocaine.

