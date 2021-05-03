I-35E Reopens Near Waxahachie After Crash Involving 3 Tractor-Trailers: DPS

Interstate 35E is back open just south of Waxahachie after a crash involving three tractor-trailers closed the road Monday night, officials say.
Both sides of the interstate were closed for about three hours.
The incident involved a "possible fatality" and happened at I-35E and Johnston Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash came on a night in which severe weather moved across the southern half of North Texas. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said radar indicated a tornado could have crossed I-35E at that location.
Damage was also reported southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.
In Granbury, the roof of a church in the 1900 block of West Highway 377 was ripped off by the wind, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said. No one was in the church at the time and no injuries were reported.