Ellis County

I-35E Reopens Near Waxahachie After Crash Involving 3 Tractor-Trailers: DPS

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Interstate 35E is back open just south of Waxahachie after a crash involving three tractor-trailers closed the road Monday night, officials say.

Both sides of the interstate were closed for about three hours.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The incident involved a "possible fatality" and happened at I-35E and Johnston Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash came on a night in which severe weather moved across the southern half of North Texas. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said radar indicated a tornado could have crossed I-35E at that location.

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski was along Interstate 35E in Waxahachie when tractor-trailers overturned during severe storms Monday night.

Damage was also reported southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

In Granbury, the roof of a church in the 1900 block of West Highway 377 was ripped off by the wind, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said. No one was in the church at the time and no injuries were reported.

hail 11 hours ago

Your Hail Photos – May 3, 2021

tornado 10 hours ago

Tornado Spotted Near Granbury

This article tagged under:

Ellis Countysevere weatherWaxahachie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us