I-35E Reopens Near Waxahachie After Crash Involving 3 Tractor-Trailers: DPS

Interstate 35E is back open just south of Waxahachie after a crash involving three tractor-trailers closed the road Monday night, officials say.

Both sides of the interstate were closed for about three hours.

Some three hours later, traffic remains at a standstill in northbound lanes of I35E near Johnston Rd. Trucks flipped due to sever weather/possible tornado.

Confirmed - people transported from scene. Working to get more information on extent of injuries. @NBCDFW #ntxwx pic.twitter.com/F1lz2rTFIg — Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) May 4, 2021

The incident involved a "possible fatality" and happened at I-35E and Johnston Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash came on a night in which severe weather moved across the southern half of North Texas. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said radar indicated a tornado could have crossed I-35E at that location.

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski was along Interstate 35E in Waxahachie when tractor-trailers overturned during severe storms Monday night.

Breaking News: A multi-vehicle incident has occurred on I-35E near Forreston. It is believed that a tornado touched down on the highway. Avoid traveling southbound on I-35E near 77 & Butler Rd. Emergency services are responding. More information will be released shortly. — Ellis County, TX (@EllisCounty_TX) May 4, 2021

Damage was also reported southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

In Granbury, the roof of a church in the 1900 block of West Highway 377 was ripped off by the wind, Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said. No one was in the church at the time and no injuries were reported.