Your Hail Photos – May 3, 2021 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 29 mins ago Storms dropped large hail over portions of North Texas on Monday, May 3, 2021. 20 photos 1/20 Kenda Davis hail in Azle 2/20 Kyle Van Deusen Granbury Hail 3/20 Kyle Van Deusen Owen with Granbury Hail 4/20 Elizabeth Clayton Granbury Hail 5/20 Meghan Jarrell Granbury Hail 6/20 Meghan Jarrell Granbury Hail 7/20 Mr. Wheatley Hail at Granbury High School. 8/20 Marrissa Ping pong size hail in Granbury, Tx 9/20 Brian Turner Backside of storm Harbor Lakes in Granbury 10/20 Kevin Duvall Hail in Granbury 11/20 Jelayne Sessler Rhome Texas hail 12/20 Kacy Hail in Willow Park 13/20 Jeff Watts Across from Northwest HS by TMS looking west about 6pm 14/20 Megan McConnell These came down in Annetta North this evening 15/20 Aaron Glendenning Aledo Hail 16/20 Richard and April Kemp Golf ball size hail, Granbury 17/20 Samuel Anderson Just shot this at 6:40 0ff Crawford road in Argyle 18/20 dbarritt Here is my front yard in Granbury at about 6-630 pm 5/3/2021. 19/20 dbarritt Here is my back yard in Granbury at about 6-630 pm 5/3/2021. 20/20 zac hail in South denton This article tagged under: hailisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Your Photos of Hail Damage to Cars, Homes: April 28, 2021 Your Hail Photos – April 28, 2021 A Timeline of Derby Hats in Pictures Brag About Your Grad 2021