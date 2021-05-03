Your Hail Photos – May 3, 2021

Storms dropped large hail over portions of North Texas on Monday, May 3, 2021.

20 photos
1/20
Kenda Davis
hail in Azle
2/20
Kyle Van Deusen
Granbury Hail
3/20
Kyle Van Deusen
Owen with Granbury Hail
4/20
Elizabeth Clayton
Granbury Hail
5/20
Meghan Jarrell
Granbury Hail
6/20
Meghan Jarrell
Granbury Hail
7/20
Mr. Wheatley
Hail at Granbury High School.
8/20
Marrissa
Ping pong size hail in Granbury, Tx
9/20
Brian Turner
Backside of storm Harbor Lakes in Granbury
10/20
Kevin Duvall
Hail in Granbury
11/20
Jelayne Sessler
Rhome Texas hail
12/20
Kacy
Hail in Willow Park
13/20
Jeff Watts
Across from Northwest HS by TMS looking west about 6pm
14/20
Megan McConnell
These came down in Annetta North this evening
15/20
Aaron Glendenning
Aledo Hail
16/20
Richard and April Kemp
Golf ball size hail, Granbury
17/20
Samuel Anderson
Just shot this at 6:40 0ff Crawford road in Argyle
18/20
dbarritt
Here is my front yard in Granbury at about 6-630 pm 5/3/2021.
19/20
dbarritt
Here is my back yard in Granbury at about 6-630 pm 5/3/2021.
20/20
zac
hail in South denton

