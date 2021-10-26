Texas Department of Transportation

TxDOT Asks for Public Input on I-20 Improvements

The Interstate covers 635 miles through 22 Texas counties

NBC 5 News

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public input about Interstate 20 in order to prioritize improvements on the highway.

TxDOT is collecting input through an online survey asking for respondents' transportation priorities, points of interest and issues that should be addressed.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

"This is the first time TxDOT has taken a comprehensive look at the whole I-20 corridor. I-20 is one of the primary east-west travel and trade routes in Texas," Caroline Mays, Director of Freight, Trade and Connectivity Section at TxDOT. "As part of the study process, TxDOT wants input from people who live and work near I-20. This survey is an opportunity for the public to give us their input about what should be addressed in the study recommendations."

Interstate 20 covers 635 miles from Reeves County in West Texas to the Texas-Louisiana border.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

11-Year-Old Killed in Crash on Interstate 820; Highway Closed

Balch Springs Oct 19

Police Investigating Shooting That Caused Major Crash as Possible Road Rage Incident

The survey will be available from Oct. 25-Dec. 10.

This article tagged under:

Texas Department of TransportationTexas HighwayI-20I-20 Corridor Study
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us