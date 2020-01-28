2 Injured in Train, 18-Wheeler Collision in Fort Worth

Two people were injured in a collision between a train and an 18-wheeler in Fort Worth Tuesday morning, officials say. The street is closed and is causing heavy backups.

Traffic is closed in both directions at Riverside Drive between 4th Street and Galvez Avenue.

Police, fire crews and MedStar Emergency Services were at the scene. MedStar says that two people were hospitalized and are expected to be OK.

The back of the 18-wheeler appeared to be clipped.

Fort Worth police expect a delays until 10:40 a.m. Drivers should seek an alternate route.