Tractor-Trailer Crash Cleanup Continues in McKinney

Cleanup of an overturned tractor-trailer in McKinney continues Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the u-turn lane of southbound U.S. 380 service road under Central Expressway.

Photos tweeted by the McKinney Police Department Wednesday night showed the 18-wheeler on its side under the overpass. No word on the driver's condition.

As of Thursday morning, the debris cleanup was limited to just the u-turn lane, traffic could still turn under U.S. 75 in the normal turn lanes, so traffic was minimally impacted.

No word how long the cleanup will take.

