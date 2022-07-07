Tractor-Trailer Crash Cleanup Continues in McKinney

Cleanup of an overturned tractor-trailer in McKinney continues Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the u-turn lane of southbound U.S. 380 service road under Central Expressway.

Photos tweeted by the McKinney Police Department Wednesday night showed the 18-wheeler on its side under the overpass. No word on the driver's condition.

As of Thursday morning, the debris cleanup was limited to just the u-turn lane, traffic could still turn under U.S. 75 in the normal turn lanes, so traffic was minimally impacted.

This is under 75 @ 380. A tractor trailer is on its side in the U-turn area from SB to go NB. Two WB lanes of 380 are closed, as well as this u-turn lane. Please avoid the area. #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/5GnQcy5ZbQ — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) July 7, 2022

No word how long the cleanup will take.