President George Bush Turnpike closed in Irving after fiery 18-wheeler crash

By Hannah Jones

Southbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike are closed in Irving due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the crash involved a semitruck and a trailer in the southbound lanes of State Highway 161 between MacArthur Boulevard and Gateway Drive.

Officials said the semi caught fire during the accident. As of 8 a.m., those flames continued to burn and traffic delays continued to create problems for drivers on their morning commute.

All traffic is now being forced to exit at Royal Lane, officials said. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

According to officials, the Texas Department of Public Safety and clean-up crews could be at the scene throughout the morning.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

