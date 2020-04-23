Overturned Cement Truck Closes Part of Dallas Mixmaster

An overturned big rig hauling cement overturned Thursday morning in the Dallas Mixmaster, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Transportation said a cement truck heading north on Interstate 35E overturned on the overpass above Interstate 30.

The crash closed all of eastbound I-30 and a portion of northbound I-35E, TxDOT said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed crews uprighting the 18-wheeler.

TxDOT said the closures were expected to last into the afternoon and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

#DALLAS #EMERGENCY REPAIR Ramp from I-35NB to I-30WB partially closed with one lane open due to overturned cement truck. I-30EB is fully closed. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes. Roads are expected to reopen later this afternoon. 🚧 — TxDOT Dallas (@TxDOTDallas) April 23, 2020

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.