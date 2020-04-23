Dallas

Overturned Cement Truck Closes Part of Dallas Mixmaster

An overturned big rig hauling cement overturned Thursday morning in the Dallas Mixmaster, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Transportation said a cement truck heading north on Interstate 35E overturned on the overpass above Interstate 30.

The crash closed all of eastbound I-30 and a portion of northbound I-35E, TxDOT said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed crews uprighting the 18-wheeler.

TxDOT said the closures were expected to last into the afternoon and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

