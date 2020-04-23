Overturned Cement Truck Closes Part of Dallas Mixmaster

An overturned big rig hauling cement overturned Thursday morning in the Dallas Mixmaster, authorities say.
The Texas Department of Transportation said a cement truck heading north on Interstate 35E overturned on the overpass above Interstate 30.
The crash closed all of eastbound I-30 and a portion of northbound I-35E, TxDOT said.
Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed crews uprighting the 18-wheeler.
TxDOT said the closures were expected to last into the afternoon and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
No injuries have been reported as of this writing.
