Man Dies in Fatal Frisco Motorcycle Crash, Police Say

Officials working to identify man killed in motorcycle crash

A man driving a motorcycle died due to injuries from a crash in Frisco on Sunday, police say.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 423 and Main Street involving a car and a motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle, whose identity police said has yet to be determined, was found lying in the intersection unconscious. He was transported to a local hospital, where police said he died due to injuries from the crash.

Passengers in the car were treated at the scene by medics, police said.

The Frisco Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010 or remain anonymous by texting 847411 (tip411).

