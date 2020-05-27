Dallas

Loop 12 to Close at Mockingbird Lane and Peavy Road for Bridge Work This Weekend

TxDOT says these closures are part of an ongoing project to replace and upgrade the bridge

The Texas Department of Transportation will close Loop 12 in both directions at Mockingbird Lane and Peavy Road from Friday, May 29 at 9 p.m. to Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m. in order to work on the bridge.

According to TxDOT, there will also be an alternating closure on Loop 12, northbound and southbound, to set bridge panels from Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, June 3 at 5 a.m.

TxDOT said these closures are part of an ongoing project to replace and upgrade the bridge.

The new bridge will feature two lanes in both directions with sidewalks on each side, TxDOT said. The outer lanes will be wide, shared lanes to accommodate motorists and bicyclists.

The project's is expected to be completed on August 1.

For more information about road closures, visit www.DriveTexas.org.

