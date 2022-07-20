Plenum Box Falls Into Roadway, Blocks Traffic on I-35E Near Hospital District

A large plenum box that fell from a passing truck slowed southbound traffic along Interstate 35E near Commonwealth Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The box apparently fell off a truck after it passed underneath a railroad crossing. The plenum appears to have damaged the pavement and crews were inspecting the bridge to see if it was also damaged.

Traffic weaved around the box until crews arrived and dragged it out of the main lanes of traffic.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

