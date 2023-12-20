I-30, Texas 360 interchange opens Thursday after seven years of construction

The new interchange linking Texas 360 and Interstate 30 in Arlington will open to traffic in all directions Thursday, wrapping up construction that began in 2016.

Several of the ramps linking 360 and 30 have been opened as the project was completed, but on Thursday the project's final segment, a new ramp linking northbound Texas 360 with east and westbound Interstate 30, will open to drivers.

The interchange project replaces the previous interchange that was built in the 1950s when Interstate 30 was a turnpike and when getting on and off the highway meant looping around through a cloverleaf and going through toll booths.

Once the turnpike was paid for I-30 was turned into a free highway, though drivers moving between 30 and 360 were still forced off the highway and through the cloverleaf. From there drivers would move through stop lights and onto frontage roads to access the onramp for 30 or 360.

The new interchange, TxDOT said, "transformed the original cloverleaf design into a modern, fully-directional interchange with connection ramps for all movements between I-30 and SH 360."

The new design looks more like other large interchanges across North Texas, including the High Five.

Officials said motorists are urged to remain alert as the project nears completion.