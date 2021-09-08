I- 30 Closure in Arlington this Weekend

The east and westbound I-30 main lanes in Arlington will be closed this weekend.
The closure will be from SH 360 to SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike, starting on Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 13, 5 a.m.
The closure is needed for the removal of the northbound SH 360 frontage road bridge and the Six Flags Drive underpass.
Detours: Westbound I-30 will use southbound SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike frontage road (toll free during the detour), then to SH 180/Division Street, and then to FM 157/N. Collins Street. Drivers can then access westbound I-30.
Eastbound I-30 will have a detour along Six Flags Drive and then reenter I-30 east of SH 360.
All construction work is weather permitting.