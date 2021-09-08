I- 30 Closure in Arlington this Weekend

The east and westbound I-30 main lanes in Arlington will be closed this weekend.

The closure will be from SH 360 to SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike, starting on Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 13, 5 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The closure is needed for the removal of the northbound SH 360 frontage road bridge and the Six Flags Drive underpass.

Detours: Westbound I-30 will use southbound SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike frontage road (toll free during the detour), then to SH 180/Division Street, and then to FM 157/N. Collins Street. Drivers can then access westbound I-30.

Eastbound I-30 will have a detour along Six Flags Drive and then reenter I-30 east of SH 360.

All construction work is weather permitting.