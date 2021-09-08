Arlington

I- 30 Closure in Arlington this Weekend

I-30 in Arlington will close this weekend.

By Samantha Davies

Road Construction Work Ahead Sign
NBC News

The east and westbound I-30 main lanes in Arlington will be closed this weekend.

The closure will be from SH 360 to SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike, starting on Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 13, 5 a.m.

The closure is needed for the removal of the northbound SH 360 frontage road bridge and the Six Flags Drive underpass.

Detours: Westbound I-30 will use southbound SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike frontage road (toll free during the detour), then to SH 180/Division Street, and then to FM 157/N. Collins Street.  Drivers can then access westbound I-30. 

Eastbound I-30 will have a detour along Six Flags Drive and then reenter I-30 east of SH 360.

All construction work is weather permitting.

Arlington
