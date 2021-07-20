Gas Leak Causes Road Closure in Plano

Construction crews ruptured a natural gas line in Plano on Tuesday, forcing police to shut down a portion of Spring Creek Road, city officials say.

City officials said the line was cut at about 3 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Spring Creek and Coit roads.

Atmos crews quickly arrived on the scene and shut off the natural gas. However, crews determined that they must dig to make the needed repairs.

The westbound lanes of Spring Creek Road are currently shut down as crews work to make those repairs.

The closure is expected to last until 9 p.m. Tuesday.