Dangerous North Texas Intersection Known as ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ To Be Removed

Crews will begin work Friday to remove a dangerous North Texas intersection known as "Dead Man’s Curve."

The curve in South Dallas connects U.S. 175 with Texas 310 and allows drivers to enter Interstate 45.

The Texas Department of Transportation says work on the traffic switch starts Friday at 8 p.m. and wraps up at 5 a.m. Saturday.

South Dallas resident Janet Jackson has witnessed several accidents on the intersection over the years.

“We’re about half a mile going into Dead Man’s Curve. This is the point where you would need to start braking,” Jackson said. “It relieves me of late night and early morning accidents, just to know that you’re traveling safe. That is a plus. That makes me very happy,."

Crews will relocate the 90-degree turn on Highway 175 with a straight connection to Interstate 45.

TxDOT is presenting plans to eliminate “Dead Man’s Curve” on U.S. Highway 175 near Hatcher.

Jackson hopes it cuts down on the number of crashes.

“If you’re going anywhere over 10, 15 miles per hour, with speed, and you’re in the curb, it’s already too late. Speed is a big factor. You have to slow down,” Jackson said.

Businessman Ricky Svay says construction and roadblocks have reduced business at his liquor shop by 70%.

“Dead Man’s Curve is a main contributor to our loss. We’re just trying to survive one day at a time, hoping they’ll finish soon,” Svay said.

After years of planning and delays, a replacement for the notorious Dead Man’s Curve in Dallas is moving forward, Texas Department of Transportation officials said Friday.

He's happy to hear about safety improvements but hopes business picks back up.

The second phase of the project is expected to make the area more pedestrian friendly -- demolishing old S.M. Wright and turning it into a tree-lined boulevard.