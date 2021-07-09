635 LBJ Freeway Closing this Weekend in Dallas for Bridge Demolition

All lanes of westbound Interstate 635 at Royal Lane will be closed Friday and Saturday evenings for a partial bridge demolition.

Crews will be demolishing the Royal Lane overpass above I-635 in Northeast Dallas.

The eastbound I-635 main lanes at Royal Lane will be reduced to one lane both nights.

The Royal Lane cross street at I-635 will also be closed on both evenings, in addition to the main lane closures. The work schedule and associated detours are as follows.

Friday, July 9, 8 p.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday, July 10: All lanes of westbound I-635 at Royal Lane will be closed.

DETOUR: Westbound main lane traffic will be detoured to the exit to Miller Road/Royal Lane Avenue (Exit 15) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp after the Royal Lane intersection.

All lanes of Royal Lane crossing I-635 will be closed during this time.

DETOUR: Eastbound Royal Lane traffic will be detoured south on Audelia Road, east on Walnut Hill Lane and sent left on Plano Road to access Miller Road. Westbound Miller Road traffic will be detoured south on Plano Road, right on Walnut Hill Lane and right on Audelia Road to access Royal Lane.

Saturday, July 10, 8 p.m. - 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 11. All lanes of westbound I-635 at Royal Lane will be closed again.

DETOUR: Westbound main lane traffic will be detoured to the exit to Miller Road/Royal Lane Avenue (Exit 15) and remain on the frontage road to access the entrance ramp after the Royal Lane intersection.

All lanes of Royal Lane crossing I-635 will close during this time.

DETOUR: Eastbound Royal Lane traffic will be detoured south on Audelia Road, east on Walnut Hill and left on Plano Road to access Miller Road. Westbound Miller Road traffic will be detoured south on Plano Road, right on Walnut Hill Lane and right on Audelia Road to access Royal Lane.

Eastbound I-635 exit to Royal Lane/Miller Road will also be closed.

DETOUR: Eastbound drivers will continue along eastbound I-635 to Plano Road (Exit 14). Turn left on Church Road and continue to Plano Road. Turn left and continue to Miller Road.

All work is weather permitting.