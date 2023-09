Northbound Interstate 45 near Ennis is closed due to a crash involving two overturned big rigs.

The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. between Farm-to-Market Road 85 and Farm-to-Market Road 1181/Creechville Road.

Northbound traffic is backed up to Farm-to-Market Road 1183.

The cause of the crash and whether there were any injuries have not yet been confirmed.

It's not immediately clear when the roadway will be reopened.