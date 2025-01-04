Driver of car going the wrong-way on S.H. 183 died after Friday morning crash

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Friday morning.

It happened at around 10:45 a.m. outside the south entrance of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on State Highway 183 and the State Highway 360 southbound exit ramp.

Police said a car crashed head-on into another vehicle causing it to go up in flames.

Police said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as Steven Glenn Miller, 69, of Euless.

The driver of the vehicle he hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear how Miller got onto to the highway going the wrong direction.