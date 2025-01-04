car crash

Driver of car going the wrong-way on S.H. 183 died after Friday morning crash

Traffic to the south entry of DFW Airport was heavy as police investigated at the crash scene

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Friday morning.

It happened at around 10:45 a.m. outside the south entrance of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on State Highway 183 and the State Highway 360 southbound exit ramp.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police said a car crashed head-on into another vehicle causing it to go up in flames.

Police said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as Steven Glenn Miller, 69, of Euless.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the vehicle he hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear how Miller got onto to the highway going the wrong direction.

This article tagged under:

car crashtraffic
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us