18-Wheeler Removed After Hanging Off LBJ Freeway Bridge

The crash caused delays on both LBJ Freeway and I-35E

An 18-wheeler that was left hanging over the edge of LBJ Freeway in Northwest Dallas Tuesday morning has since been removed.

It happened after the driver lost control and crashed after 4 a.m. along westbound Interstate 635 over eastbound Interstate 35E. The crash had closed several lanes blocked on both highways.

It took towing crews and Dallas Police about four hours to clear the semi-truck out of the roadway. As of 11 a.m., the lanes have reopened and the roads are clear.

Video from the scene showed the 18-wheeler cab hanging over the top of a guardrail along the outside lane. The cab was wedged in between the I-635 westbound bridge and another overpass bridge next to it.

The driver told NBC 5 he hit a slick spot on the road and lost control of the vehicle. He was not hurt but his passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

The trailer was empty.

