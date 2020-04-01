Dallas

18-Wheeler Crashes, Scatters Toilet Paper Across I-20 in Hutchins

The driver and his dog were not seriously hurt

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Toilet paper was left scattered across a North Texas highway early Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed, authorities say.

The driver, hauling toilet paper from Alabama to San Antonio -- was on his way to rest at the TA travel center in Dallas when he fell asleep and lost control of the truck.

The crash and resulting fire closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 between Texas 310 and Interstate 45 at about 4:15 a.m. Traffic was backed up to Dowdy Ferry Road by about 6 a.m.

The driver said he and his dog did not have injuries that were life-threatening.

Police have not said when they expect the freeway to reopen.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

State Fair of Texas 34 mins ago

State Fair of Texas is Searching for Next Voice of Big Tex

Keller ISD 36 mins ago

Virtual Prom Gives Keller ISD Children a Night to Remember

Photos: 18-Wheeler Crashes, Scatters Toilet Paper Across I-20 in Hutchins

This article tagged under:

DallascrashHutchins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us