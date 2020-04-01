Toilet paper was left scattered across a North Texas highway early Wednesday morning after an 18-wheeler driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed, authorities say.

The driver, hauling toilet paper from Alabama to San Antonio -- was on his way to rest at the TA travel center in Dallas when he fell asleep and lost control of the truck.

The crash and resulting fire closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 between Texas 310 and Interstate 45 at about 4:15 a.m. Traffic was backed up to Dowdy Ferry Road by about 6 a.m.

There is a little bit of a back up on I-20. To avoid this accident use Dowdy Ferry Rd. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/Lp0unpdjoU — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) April 1, 2020

The driver said he and his dog did not have injuries that were life-threatening.

Police have not said when they expect the freeway to reopen.

Photos: 18-Wheeler Crashes, Scatters Toilet Paper Across I-20 in Hutchins