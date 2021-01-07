Texas news

Tiff's Treats Owners Looking For Very Special Customer

The founders started the company 22 years ago as students at UT Austin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Texas-based cookie delivery company "Tiff's Treats" is on the search for someone very special.

The founders started the service 22 years ago when they were sophomores at The University of Texas Austin.

This week, they posted a video on Tik-Tok in hopes of finding their very first customer:

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Ted Cruz 1 hour ago

Texas Sen. Cruz Answers Questions After Events at US Capitol

coronavirus variant 5 hours ago

DSHS Updates After COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Texas

"When we started, we were just baking out of our college apartment and delivering to students at The University of Texas. The very first days we started, we flyered all over campus. We waited three days and we got zero orders," Tiff's Treats co-owner Tiff Taylor said.

"It was pretty embarrassing, but on that next day, we had someone named Amy call us. Little did she know she was our first customer ever," said Leon Chen, co-owner, Tiff's Treats.

Do you know Amy? All we know is that her first name is Amy. She had blonde hair and lived at University Towers in 1999.

Tiff's Treats wants to give her free cookies for a year -- they just need to find her first.

This article tagged under:

Texas news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us