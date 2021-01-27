Rudy Giuliani

YouTube Suspends Giuliani From Partner Program, Cutting Access to Ad Revenue

The suspension, which will last at least 30 days, has been in effect since last week, YouTube said

Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Says Pennsylvania GOP 'Let Down America' on Challenge to Biden Win
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

YouTube said Tuesday that it had suspended Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's attorney, from a program that allows partners to make money from ads on their videos after Giuliani broke YouTube's rules by repeatedly sharing election misinformation, NBC News reports.

The suspension, which will last at least 30 days, has been in effect since last week, YouTube said in an email.

YouTube's Partner Program allows video creators to share ad revenue and receive support from a company team, but channels that violate company policies can be removed.

Tech News

Mike Lindell Jan 26

Twitter Permanently Bans My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell

TikTok Jan 24

TikTok Star Behind ‘Wellerman' Sea Shanty Craze Quits Job as Mailman

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York, has been a vocal proponent of baseless allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election. In a series of news conferences and court hearings after the election, his team pushed allegations of voter fraud that had already been debunked.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Rudy GiulianiYouTube
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us