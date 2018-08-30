A screenshot from the Snapchat Map as of early the morning of Aug. 30 showing the apparent Mapbox hack.

Users of popular apps including Snapchat and StreetEasy were stunned Thursday morning to see New York City replaced on some maps with a new label — "Jewtropolis."

Screenshots posted to social media showed a wide variety of apps appeared to be affected, depending on how closely people zoomed into maps of the city.

Snapchat, in a response to a complaining user, blamed its mapping software vendor.

"Hey Dan! Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Snap Map relies on third party mapping data which has unfortunately been subject to vandalism. We are working with our partner Mapbox to get this fixed immediately," the tweet read.

Mapbox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other apps affected, based on screenshots posted online, included, Zillow, CitiBike and Jump Bikes.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET Snapchat's map appeared to once again show the correct label for the city.

Users of other apps, however, were still reporting the errant label.