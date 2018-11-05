This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows a Facebook app icon on a smartphone in New York. Facebook says it has removed dozens of Facebook and Instagram pages that it says could have been trying to improperly influence Tuesday's midterm elections.

Facebook on Monday night said it removed a network of over 100 Facebook and Instagram pages that it indicated could have been trying to improperly influence the midterm elections on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

The company opened an investigation into the 115 or so pages after "U.S. law enforcement contacted us about online activity that they recently discovered and which they believe may be linked to foreign entities" on Sunday night, according to the company's head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher.

Almost all of the approximately 30 Facebook pages appeared to be in French or Russian, while the 85 Instagram accounts appeared mostly to be in English, he said, some focused on celebrities, others on political debate. He said the network "may be engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior."

Earlier Monday, the departments of Justice and Homeland Security, the FBI and the office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a joint statement warning that "Americans should be aware that foreign actors — and Russia in particular — continue to try to influence public sentiment and voter perceptions through actions intended to sow discord." Among the tactics they warned could be used is "disseminating propaganda on social media."

