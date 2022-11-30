Mathew Leckie Leads Australia to 1-0 Win Vs. Denmark, Knockout Stage

Lucky Leckie!

Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old sent Danish goalkeeper Joakim Maehle the wrong way twice before securing the ball through his legs and into the bottom right corner of the net.

The goal gave Leckie his first ever goal at the World Cup and his 14th goal overall for Australia in all competitions, five more than all other players on the 2022 World Cup squad.

The win secures Australia's spot in the knockout stage where they will be battling the winner of Group C on Saturday at 2 p.m. The coverage will be available on FOX.