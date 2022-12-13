Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia

La Albiceleste scored two goals in a five-minute span

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
Lionel Messi
Getty

Who else?

Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty.

Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.

Messi stepped up to the spot and converted for his fifth goal of the tournament, three coming via penalty.

Alvarez then got rewarded with a goal of his own in the 39th minute when he ran with the ball from midfield all the way into the penalty box, and two failed clearances from Croatia saw the 22-year-old finish it home to make it 2-0.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

FIFA 15 mins ago

Three First-Half Takeaways from Argentina-Croatia World Cup Semifinal

World Cup 2022 54 mins ago

World Cup 2022 Semifinals in Photos

It marked Alvarez's second goal of the tournament after he secured his first against Poland in the Group C finale.

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessiArgentinaCroatia
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us