How to Watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match

Ecuador and the Netherlands both began the 2022 FIFA World Cup exactly how they wanted. But only one can be perfect through two games, as the two will face off in their next match.

The two nations placed in Group A each scored 2-0 victories in their opening matches, Ecuador over Qatar and the Netherlands over Senegal.

Ecuador rolled to victory over the host nation in Sunday’s opener, with Enner Valencia netting two goals. The Netherlands defeated Senegal 2-0 after the match was scoreless for over 80 minutes. Cody Gakpo broke the tie in the 84th minute before Davy Klaassen put the match out of reach in stoppage time.

Now, both Group A victors will face off. Here’s how to watch Ecuador and the Netherlands in their Group A matchup:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

When is Ecuador vs. Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Ecuador and the Netherlands will face off on Friday, Nov. 25, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time is Ecuador vs. Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Ecuador-Netherlands is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. PT, which is 7 p.m. locally in Qatar.

How to watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Ecuador vs. Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Ecuador vs. Netherlands - Group A | 11 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Who are the players to watch in Ecuador vs. Netherlands?

Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador in the opener, and there’s little reason to believe he’ll be stopped in the future. The 33-year-old has 37 goals in 75 appearances for the national team, including five in World Cup play. It’ll be interesting to see how his knee holds up after leaving the Qatar fixture in the 77th minute with a knock.

Virgil van Dijk stars for the Netherlands, serving as team captain. The Liverpool center back, along with the FC Barcelona duo of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, gives the Dutch a potent attack.