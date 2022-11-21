England

England Routs Iran With Three First-Half Goals

England takes an early 3-0 lead against Iran in their Group B clash.

By Marsha Nadine

England is on the board in Qatar.

The first match of Day 2 of the 2022 World Cup is off to being a complete rout. England has already scored three first-half goals in their Group B clash.  

It all started with Jude Bellingham, the youngest player on England’s World Cup roster at 19 years old, who turned in Luke Shaw’s cross for his first-ever goal for England.

It was then followed up in the 43rd minute with a goal by Bukaya Sake (21) who is also making a World Cup debut. 

Then came the final first-half nail with Raheem Sterling scoring a third goal for England.

Iran suffered an early setback after their first-choice goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvard, had to be stretchered off after a collision with a teammate.

England has high expectations for their World Cup journey after finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and second at Euro 2020. And if they continue to play like their first-half showing then the sky is the limit.

