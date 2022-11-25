Ecuador's Leading Scorer Enner Valencia Carried Off Pitch on Stretcher

Enner Valencia, Ecuador's all-time leading goal scorer, had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher late in Friday's match against the Netherlands.

Valencia suffered an apparent knee injury at the end of regulation. After being down on the pitch, he was placed on a stretcher and carried back to the bench.

Without Valencia, who netted the equalizer in the 49th minute and has scored all three of his team's goals in the tournament, Ecuador was unable to threaten during extra time and played to a 1-1 draw.

The 33-year-old Valencia scored the first two goals of the 2022 World Cup during Ecuador’s 2-0 win over host nation Qatar on Sunday. On Sunday, Valencia chipped in a rebound to even the score at 1-1.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Valencia also scored all three of Ecuador's goals during the 2018 World Cup, making him the first South American player to ever score six consecutive times for his team in the event.

Ecuador next plays Senegal on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, with a win or a draw for La Tri guaranteeing them a spot in the round of 16.